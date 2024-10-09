Kane Williamson Set To Miss Initial Part Of India vs New Zealand Test Series Due To Groin Strain

Image: X

Senior batter Kane Williamson is set to miss the initial part of the upcoming three-Test series in India starting on October 16 due to groin strain, with New Zealand naming Mark Chapman as his cover in the 17-man squad here on Wednesday. Williamson, who is dealing with a groin strain, will delay his departure to India where New Zealand will play three Tests at Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

While senior batting all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been roped in only for the first Test in Bengaluru, spinner Ish Sodhi will be available only for the second and third Tests. Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwis after Tim Southee stepped aside from the leadership role a few days ago.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells said the decision to delay Williamson's departure to India was to give the former skipper more time to rest. "The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury," said Wells.

"We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," he added.

India vs New Zealand Test series schedule

The opening Test will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from October 16-20, the second will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje, Pune from October 24-28. The third and final Test will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1-5.