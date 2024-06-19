The One And Only King Kane: Williamson's Unflappable Demeanour Was Standout Aspect Of His Game

He was famously known to be an integral part of what the media called the 'Big Four' but Kane Williamson was a batter and a person all his own when it comes to his demeanour.

As the fifth-highest run getter in One Day Internationals for New Zealand calls it quits from the white-ball format, one can't help but look at his career as one that promised so much but fell short of the pinnacle that he deserved.

The legend of Kane Williamson

The NZ great has declined to accept the central contract offered by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the 2024-25 season.

With 6810 runs in 165 ODIs, Williamson was the most consistent scorer for the Kiwis as they went about chasing their dreams of clinching a first ever ODI World Cup title but it was not to be.

Heartbreak in World Cup finals

Coming as close as they did in 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals, losing to Australia in the former and England in the latter on the ignominious 'boundary countback' rule, it summed up Williamson's career in a nutshell.

It was a case of so near yet so far. And there are no prizes for coming second in professional sport.

The victors are remembered while the vanquished don't have much to go to town about except reliving the tale of the battles fought.

The hurt and pain of losing two ODI World Cup summit clashes and a T20 World Cup final in 2021 would have only got a soothing balm when a rampaging Neil Wagner demolished India in the inaugural World Test Championship final of 2021 to claim the prestigious title.

Kane Williamson - The Zen

What made Williamson stand apart from the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Babar Azam was his unflappable temperament.

Williamson was no Dhoni by any stretch of imagination for the simple reason that he wasn't captaining a team representing a country of over a billion people but he could handle the most high-pressure scenarios with a cool, calm and unassuming composure, much needed at the highest levels of any sport for a leader.

Kane Mama's legacy in numbers

The Tauranga-born player featured in 100 Tests for his country and would pride over the fact that he struck 8743 runs with 32 hundreds and 34 fifties with an average of 54.98.

Williamson's trademark shot for which he would be remembered will have to be his impeccable cover drive and the back-foot punch which is all his own.

With a relaxed batting stance and soft hands he could make batting look fairly easy but that was just his genius at work.

Probably, one of the more low-profile batters as compared to the likes of Kohli given he represents New Zealand, Williamson has surely left an indelible mark on the Kiwis' white ball cricket.