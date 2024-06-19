Kane Williamson Steps Down As New Zealand Captain, Renounces Central Contract After Team's Shock Exit From T20 WC 2024

Kane Williamson | Credits: Twitter

New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has decided to renounce his captaincy duties in white-ball cricket and his central contract following the Black Caps' early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

New Zealand suffered a shock exit from the group stage of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup after two consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and West Indies. The Kiwis' campaign came to an end with a win over Papua New Guinea in the final group stage fixture of the showpiece event.

Williamson relinquished his captaincy duties in Test Cricket and passed on the baton to Tim Southee. The 34-year-old continued to lead the Black Caps in the white-ball format. He captained New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023, where they reached the semifinal but lost to the hosts India by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Contract News | Kane Williamson has re-emphasised his long-term commitment to the BLACKCAPS in all three formats - despite declining a central contract for the 2024-25 year. #CricketNation https://t.co/FhDIgpoifs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2024

In a statement released by New Zealand Cricket, Kane Williamson decided to gave up his captaincy of white ball teams and decline his central contract in order to prolong his international cricket. The statement added that the veteran cricketer will remain committed to play for Black Caps, keeping in mind World Test Championship and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"The veteran of over 350 internationals will forgo a central contract and the captaincy of the BLACKCAPS white ball teams in a move he hopes will extend his international career." NZC statement read.

"The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of a particular set of circumstances this summer in which very little international cricket is being played in New Zealand during the January window.

Outside that month, he remains available for the BLACKCAPS, who will play eight World Test Championship matches before Christmas and attend the ICC Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan in February-March." the statement added.

Kane Williamson declines central contract to pursue 'overseas opportunities'

Highlighting the reason behind forgoing his central contract, Kane Williamson stated that he is looking to pursue opportunities outside New Zealand during the summer. He also asserted that he will continue to contribute to Blackcaps as a player.

"Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I’m very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards,” Kane Williamson said in the statement by NZC.

“However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I’m unable to accept a central contract offer." he added.

- Won WTC 2021 Trophy.

- Final in ODI WC 2019.

- Final in T20 WC WC 2021.

- Semi in ODI WC 2023

- Semi in T20 WC 2016

- Semi in T20 WC 2022

- Best Win % as NZ Captain.



Kane Williamson is one of the Greatest Captains in New Zealand History - THANK YOU, KANE FOR ALL MEMORIES. 🫡⭐ pic.twitter.com/DWeyYBjcH6 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 19, 2024

The former New Zealand cricket was happy to find the balance between his hectic cricketing schedule andl life outside cricket.

“Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished.

“My life outside cricket has changed however - spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that’s even more important to me.” added.

Kane Williamson resigned as New Zealand's 2nd most successful captain

Kane Williamson stepped as the second-most successful captain for New Zealand in International Cricket. The 34-year-old took up the captaincy duties across all formats after retirement of Brendon McCullum in March 2026.

Williamson went on to lead the Black Caps in 206 matches, winning 107 and losing 84 matches. He has the best win percentage among New Zealand captains, with a success rate of 51.94%. Kane Williamson's tasted his first major international success as a captain when he led New Zealand to maiden World Test Championship title, defeating India in the Final in 2021.

Williamson led New Zealand to ODI World Cup FInal in 2019, but lost to maiden champions England. The 34-year-old also captained the side to T20 World Cup 2021 Final, but New Zealand failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to Australia.

The veteran cricketer led New Zealand to ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal, but lost to India in Mumbai. Under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, New Zealand achieved immense success in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.