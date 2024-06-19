'End Of An Era In New Zealand Cricket': Fans React To Kane Williamson Stepping Down As Skipper After T20 WC 2024 Debacle

Kane Williamson decided to relinquish his captaincy duties from white-ball cricket and forgo his central contract after New Zealand's shock yet early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

There were a lot of questions regarding Williamson's captaincy future following the Blackcaps group stage exit from the showpiece in the USA and West Indies. New Zealand's fate in the ongoing T20 World Cup was sealed after they suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of Afghanistan and West Indies.

New Zealand's campaign came to an end with a win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their final group-stage fixture. Following the New Zealand's early exit, Kane Williamson made up his mind to quit as captain and decline his central contract. However, the veteran cricketer, who has represented Blackcaps in 358 matches across all three formats, will continue to play for New Zealand.

Contract News | Kane Williamson has re-emphasised his long-term commitment to the BLACKCAPS in all three formats - despite declining a central contract for the 2024-25 year. #CricketNation https://t.co/FhDIgpoifs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2024

Emphasising reason behind forgoing his central contract, resigned New Zealand stated that he is looking to pursue opportunities outside New Zealand due to limited international played during the summer. He also asserted that he will continue to contribute to Blackcaps as a player.

"Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I’m very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards." Kane Williamson said in a statement by NZC.

"However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I’m unable to accept a central contract offer.” he added.

Kane Williamson will be available to play for 8 Tests in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

'End of an era': Fans emotional reaction to Williamson quitting as NZ skipper

Following the news of Kane Williamson stepping down as New Zealand skipper, cricket fans lauded the veteran cricketer's success as the captain over the last 8 years. Many feel it is an 'End Of An Era' as they reflect on Williamson's leadership that brought New Zealand Cricket to greater heights, especially the team's success in ICC tournaments.

Fans took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) to express their admiration for Kane Williamson's extraordinary stint as New Zealand captain.

KANE WILLIAMSON STEPPED DOWN AS NEW ZEALAND CAPTAIN....!!!!!



- End of an Era in New Zealand cricket. pic.twitter.com/y76PoZ5hsj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2024

THANK YOU, CAPTAIN KANE WILLIAMSON 🫡 One of the Greatest in New Zealand cricket history. pic.twitter.com/Azj4XZoiHg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2024

Thank you, Captain Kane Williamson one of the greatest players New Zealand has ever produced in cricket history#KaneWilliamson #cricketplayer #Cricket pic.twitter.com/G8XFJb7OOq — The Last Ronin (@JTheLastRonin) June 19, 2024

Kane Williamson has stepped down as kiwi Spinner after the horrible #ICCT20Worldcup2024 campaign.

It's the end of an era. pic.twitter.com/5HVomfFhuX — Abhisek Gupta (@ABHISTRONG) June 19, 2024

Kane Williamson stepped down as captain of New Zealand. In his captaincy, New Zealand reached the finals of the World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Test Championship in 2021.



One of the finest captains of this generation. #KaneWillimson pic.twitter.com/Fx3YngrPSM — Tejash (@TEJASH_45) June 19, 2024

New Zealand under Kane Williamson :



