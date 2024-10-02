Tim Southee Resigns As New Zealand Test Captain; Tom Latham To Lead Team For India Series

Tom Latham (left) will lead New Zealand in Test's after Tim Southee's (right) resignation | Image: X

Tim Southee has stepped down as captain of the New Zealand Test team, with Tom Latham taking over the role full-time. Latham, who has previously captained the team in nine matches, will lead a 15-member Test squad, including Southee, on their upcoming tour to India.

Southee has had an impressive career, playing 102 Tests since his debut in 2008 and taking 382 wickets, placing him second only to Sir Richard Hadlee in the team's history. Over his tenure as captain, which began in December 2022, he led the team in 14 Tests, achieving 6 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws. The 35-year-old emphasized that his decision to step down was made with the team's best interests in mind.

Speaking on the decision to resign from Test captaincy, Southee said,“Captaining the Blackcaps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege. I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches. I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage."

“I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

Tim Southee's performance as New Zealand skipper

After replacing Kane Williamson in 2022, Tim Southee, 35, has led New Zealand in 14 Test matches, with six victories, six defeats, and two ties.During his leadership, sadly, his bowling performance fell short of expectations.

Southee collected 35 wickets at an average of 38.60 during the 14 matches, far over his career average of 28.99. He battled in the last two Test series in Sri Lanka, only scoring two wickets after 49 overs of bowling.