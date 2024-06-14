 T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct vs West Indies
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct vs West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct vs West Indies

Tim Southee reprimanded for breaching Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct in T20 WC 2024 vs West Indies.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Tim Southee. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy here on Wednesday.

Southee was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Southee’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months, the ICC informed in a release on Friday.

Tim Southee smashed a hand sanitiser dispenser on his way to the dressing room:

The incident occurred in the 18th over of New Zealand’s innings, when after his dismissal, Southee smashed a hand sanitiser dispenser on his way back to the dressing room.

Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC release said.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Michael Gough levelled the charge against Southee. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

