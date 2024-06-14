 Video: Rashid Khan Hilariously Crashes Fazalhaq Farooqi's Interview After AFG Defeat PNG In 2024 T20 WC Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rashid Khan Hilariously Crashes Fazalhaq Farooqi's Interview After AFG Defeat PNG In 2024 T20 WC Match

Video: Rashid Khan Hilariously Crashes Fazalhaq Farooqi's Interview After AFG Defeat PNG In 2024 T20 WC Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi was among the star performers for Afghanistan as he picked three while conceding just 12 runs in 4 overs to bundle out Papua New Guinea for 95.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Rashid Khan crashed Fazalhaq Farooqi's interview | Credits: Twitter

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan hilarously crashed his teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi's post-match interview after side defeated Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Clash at the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, June 14.

Afghanistan officially secured their berth for the Super 8 stage with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea. With a mere target of 96, Afghanistan chased it down with 29 balls to spare. Former skipper Gulbadin Naib was the top-scorer as he played an unbeaten innings of  49 runs off 36 balls balls and formed an beaten 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket Mohammad Nabi, who scored 16 runs off 23 balls to take the team past the finishing.

Naib hit a winning six when Afghanistan required just 1 off 30 balls to achieve a 96-run target.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was among the star performers for Afghanistan as he picked three while conceding just 12 runs in 4 overs to bundle out Papua New Guinea for 95. The 23-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant performance. While Farooqi was giving the interview to Ian Bishop, Rashid Khan tried to distract him and make him laugh.

He couldn't help himself from getting distracted while speaking and said 'you shut up' to Rashid Khan. Seemingly, the Afghanistan skipper was impressed by Fazalhaq Farooqi's English. The video of the same was shared by ICC on its Instagram handle

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been in a sensational form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The 23-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 12 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 3.50 and an economy rate of 3.70. Interesingly, no other bowlers have managed to pick 10 wickets or more apart from Farooqi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yeh Toh TOXIC Work Culture Nikla': Netizens Call Out Oracle After Saurabh Netravalkar's Sister...

'Yeh Toh TOXIC Work Culture Nikla': Netizens Call Out Oracle After Saurabh Netravalkar's Sister...

USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Florida Rain Play Spoilsport In Crucial Clash Today? Here's...

USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024: Will Florida Rain Play Spoilsport In Crucial Clash Today? Here's...

Explained: How Sri Lanka And New Zealand Got Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup 2024?

Explained: How Sri Lanka And New Zealand Got Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup 2024?

AFG vs PNG, T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan Seal Super 8 Berth With 7-Wicket Win Over Papua New Guinea

AFG vs PNG, T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan Seal Super 8 Berth With 7-Wicket Win Over Papua New Guinea

'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack': Travis Head Joins Hassan Ali To Condemn Terrorist Strike On...

'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack': Travis Head Joins Hassan Ali To Condemn Terrorist Strike On...