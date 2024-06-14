Explained: How Sri Lanka And New Zealand Got Knocked Out Of The T20 World Cup 2024?

Sri Lanka and New Zealand's respective campaigns came to an end as they have been officially knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams were considered strong contenders to make it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament, but their disappointing performances resulted in an early exit from the event.

Among the top teams, Sri Lanka were officially first team to get knocked of the T20 World Cup 2024. Wanindu Hasaranga-led side lost two consecutive matches in Group D against South Africa and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka hoped to make a comeback in their match against Nepal, but rain played spoilsport in Florida, resulting in the match being abandoned without a toss.

Without a win in three matches, Sri Lanka had to rely on the outcome of the match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, However, their fate in the tournament was sealed after five overs of the second innings between Bangladesh and Netherlands. The progression of the second innings ensured that either of teams would have more points than Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka are knocked-out but they automatically qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup as a joint-host. pic.twitter.com/6yGUbd8TJB — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) June 13, 2024

Talking about New Zealand, the Kiwis were already on the verge of the Elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024 after shocking defeats to Afghanistan and the co-hosts West Indies. Against Afghanistan, New Zealand's batting line-up was dismantled as they were bundled out for a mere 75 while chasing 160-run target.

After two matches, Kane Williamson-led Black Caps exit from the tournament was almost confirmed but they kept slimmer hopes for Super 8 qualification, given that Papua New Guinea defeated Afghanistan. However, the outcome of the match was gone other way and New Zealand had to end their campaign in the group stage itself. For the first time, New Zealand failed to qualify for the second round of the T20 World Cup.

- Semifinalists in T20 WC 2016.

- Finalist in T20 WC 2021.

- Semifinalist in T20 WC 2022.

- Out of this WC 2024*.



- After 3 consecutive Knockouts in T20 World Cups, New Zealand didn't qualify for Super 8 and Out of this T20 World Cup 2024...!!!! pic.twitter.com/k58QviaJ7I — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 14, 2024

Along with Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea too got knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024.