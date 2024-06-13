 'An Embarrassment For New Zealand': Fans React As Black Caps On The Verge Of Elimination After Losing To West Indies In T20 WC 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews'An Embarrassment For New Zealand': Fans React As Black Caps On The Verge Of Elimination After Losing To West Indies In T20 WC 2024

'An Embarrassment For New Zealand': Fans React As Black Caps On The Verge Of Elimination After Losing To West Indies In T20 WC 2024

After the match, cricket fans expressed their disappointment over New Zealand's lacklustre performances against Afghanistan and West Indies in the showpiece event.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are staring at an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 after suffering a second consecutive defeat in the Group C of the tournament, putting their chances of qualifying to Super 8 in jeopardy.

New Zealand suffered a shocking 84-run defeat against Afghanistan after they were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs, Now, the Kiwis latest defeat came against the hosts West Indies, where they lost the crucial match by 13 runs. With a target of 150, New Zealand were restricted to 136/9 in a stipulated 20 overs.

Read Also
WI vs NZ, T20 WC 2024: Sherfane Rutherford & Alzarri Joseph Shine In West Indies' 13-Run Win To Seal...
article-image

West Indies bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie ran through the New Zealand's batting line-up as they both combine picked seven wickets, Joseph registered the figures of 4/19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs.

Gudakesh Motie too contributed to West Indies' bowling as he registered figures of 3/25 in 4 overs. Mitchell Santner, who played an unbeaten innings of 21 off 12 balls, gave the Caribbean side a scare by smashing three sixes off Romario Shepherd in the final over, but unfortunately, New Zealand fell 14 runs short of achieving 150-run target.

After the match, cricket fans expressed their disappointment over New Zealand's lacklustre performances against Afghanistan and West Indies in the showpiece event. Taking to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter), fans opined it is an embarrassment for New Zealand as they are on the brink of elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024, while others said that it is heartbreaking to see Kiwis making an early exit from the tournament.

Here's Netizens reacted to New Zealand's two losses on the trot

New Zealand's qualification to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup will be officially dashed if Afghanistan win against Uganda. Kane Williamson-led side will play their final two fixtures of the group stage against Papua New Guinea and Uganda at Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Read Also
'Extremely Under Prepared & Paid Price': Ex-Indian Cricketer Wasim Jaffer Slams New Zealand For...
article-image

'We need to bounce back quickly': Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lamented that Sherfane Rutherford's innings made a huge difference in the match, adding that West Indies' batting depth was quite beneficial. He also said that New Zealand need to bounce back quickly and get smarter for the final group stage fixtures.

"The quality of Sherfane's innings was the difference, incredibly impressive and quite frustrating for us. The batting depth from their side was quite beneficial, we took the aggressive option to take the wicket and T20 is a game of small margins and unfortunately did not work out that way." Williamson said.

"You get the prep and do what you can. Conditions here are what they are and we can't make excuses. We need to keep getting better and keep finding a way, 10-15 runs that can make a big difference. We need to bounce back quickly, we are back in two days, we need to be smarter." he added.

So far, only South Africa, Australia, India and West Indies have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Finds Human Finger Inside Cone Ice-Cream Ordered On Online Delivery App In...

Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Finds Human Finger Inside Cone Ice-Cream Ordered On Online Delivery App In...

'An Embarrassment For New Zealand': Fans React As Black Caps On The Verge Of Elimination After...

'An Embarrassment For New Zealand': Fans React As Black Caps On The Verge Of Elimination After...

Hamare Baarah Controversy: SC Halts Release Of Annu Kapoor's Film Until Disposal Of Petition Before...

Hamare Baarah Controversy: SC Halts Release Of Annu Kapoor's Film Until Disposal Of Petition Before...

Thane: Elderly Couple, Son Injured As Roof Of Flat Collapses In Kalwa; Around 100 Others Evacuated

Thane: Elderly Couple, Son Injured As Roof Of Flat Collapses In Kalwa; Around 100 Others Evacuated

Ghaziabad-Based YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum’ Booked After Her Disgusting Video On ‘How To Sexually...

Ghaziabad-Based YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum’ Booked After Her Disgusting Video On ‘How To Sexually...