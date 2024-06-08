'Extremely Under Prepared & Paid Price': Ex-Indian Cricketer Wasim Jaffer Slams New Zealand For Shocking Defeat vs Afghanistan In T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer slammed New Zealand for their disastrous batting in shocking 84-run defeat against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2024 Group C clash at the Providence stadium in Guyana on Saturday, June 8.

New Zealand suffered a shocking defeat as Afghanistan outplayed Kiwis across all departments. With a target of 160, New Zealand were dismantled by Afghanistan bowlers, Rashid Khan (4/17) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17) and bundled out for a mere 75 in 15.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) were the only Kiwis batters managed to register double digit scores.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Wasim Jaffer lauded Afghanistan for their brilliant display with the bat and bowl, while slamming New Zealand for being 'under prepared' to counter the opposition team's prowess.

"100+ opening stand by Gurbaz and Ibrahim, Fazalhaq destroying the top order, then Rashid running through the middle order. Top notch professional display from Afghanistan! NZ on the other hand looked extremely under prepared and paid a heavy price." Jaffer wrote on X.

100+ opening stand by Gurbaz and Ibrahim, Fazalhaq destroying the top order, then Rashid running through the middle order. Top notch professional display from Afghanistan! NZ on the other hand looked extremely under prepared and paid a heavy price. #NZvAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OJ0Oam31MQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2024

New Zealand skipper's Kane Williamson decision to bowl first was completely backfired as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran lay the foundation for Afghanistan's respectable on the board with103-run opening partnership until the latter was dismissed for 44.

Gurbaz had to wage his lone battle as he lacked support from the middle-order. However, the 24-year-old played a valiant innings of 80 off 56 balls to help Afghanistan post 159/6 in 20 overs.

New Zealand batters displayed lacklustre performances with the bat as they were struggling to get going from the start of the second innings. The middle-order failed to step up when they were needed the most.

Afghanistan defeating New Zealand was the second biggest upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. On Thursday, co-hosts USA stunned Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the Super Over, thanks to Saurabh Netravalkar brilliant bowling.