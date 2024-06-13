WI vs NZ, T20 WC 2024: Sherfane Rutherford & Alzarri Joseph Shine In West Indies' 13-Run Win To Seal Super 8 Berth

Sherfane Rutherford and Alzarri Joseph were instrumental players in the hosts West Indies' 13-run win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Brian Lara Stadium In Trinidad on Thursday, June 13.

After posting a total of 149/9, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's fireworks, West Indies restricted New Zealand to 136/9 in a stipulated 20 overs despite Mitchell Santner smashing three sixes off Romario Shepherd in the final over of the match. Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean side's bowling attack by picking 4 wickets while conceding 19 runs with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs.

Apart from Joseph, Gudakesh Motie too contributed to West Indies' bowling as he registered figures of 3/25 in 4 overs. While, Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell picked a wicket each.

For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips led the batting with an innings of 40 off 33 ball, while Finn Allen and Mitchell Santner scored 26 and 21*. Santner gave a scare to the West Indies when he brought down New Zealand's equation from 32 off 6 balls to 15 off 2 balls required to win.

Chasing a 150-run target, New Zealand had a brisk start to their innings as they lost three wickets in Devon Conway (5), Finn Allen (26) and Kane Williamson (1) for 39 in 6.4 overs. Rachin Ravindra failed to contributed as he was dismissed for 10 at 54/4.

New Zealand's batting further collapsed after losing two more wickets in Daryll Mitchell (12) and James Neesham (10) and they were reeling at 85/6. Glenn Phillips stepped up and stabilized Kiwis' batting until he was dismissed at 108/8. Then, New Zealand were reduced to 117/9 after losing Tim Southee (0) and Trent Boult (7).

Mitchell Santner tried to put in best of his efforts in the final over to pull off the chase, but fell 14 runs short of 150-run target.

Sherfane Rutherford's valiant 68 help WI post a respectable total

Earlier, West Indies were suffering from an early batting collapse as they were reduced to 30/5 in 6.3 overs. At this point, it looked like the Caribbean side would bundle out below 100 runs in the first innings.

However, Akeal Hosein (15) and Andre Russell (17) kept the scoreboard ticking before they were dismissed by Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult, respectively and West Indies were at 76/7. Thereafter, Sherfane Rutherford waged a lone battle and took the hosts past the 100-run mark.

West Indies were 112/9 in 18 overs before Rutherford unleashed his firepower in the last two overs of the first innings and helped the side post a total of 149/9. Sherfane Rutherford played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 68 off 39, including 2 fours and 6 sixes, at a batting average of 174.36.

West Indies will play their final group stage fixture against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Junen 18, Tuesday.