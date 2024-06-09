 WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Collective Batting Effort, Akeal Hosein's Fifer Guide West Indies To 134-Run Win Over Uganda
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Collective Batting Effort, Akeal Hosein's Fifer Guide West Indies To 134-Run Win Over Uganda

WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Collective Batting Effort, Akeal Hosein's Fifer Guide West Indies To 134-Run Win Over Uganda

After posting a total of 173/5 in a stipulated 20 overs, West Indies bundled out Uganda for a mere 39 runs in 12 overs.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
article-image

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein was brilliant with the ball as he picked a five-wicket haul to help the hosts register 134-run win over Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Provindence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 9.

After posting a total of 173/5 in a stipulated 20 overs, West Indies bundled out Uganda for a mere 39 runs in 12 overs. Akel Hosein brilliantly led the hosts bowling attack as he registered an impressive figures of 5/11 with an economy rate of 2.8 in four overs.

Apart from Hosein, Alzarri Joseph also contributed to West Indies bowling by two wickets, while Andre Russell, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd took a scalp each.

(more to come).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Collective Batting Effort, Akeal Hosein's Fifer Guide West Indies To...

WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Collective Batting Effort, Akeal Hosein's Fifer Guide West Indies To...

Video: Mitchell Marsh's 95m Six Off Adil Rashid Breaks Solar Panel During AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup...

Video: Mitchell Marsh's 95m Six Off Adil Rashid Breaks Solar Panel During AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup...

AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: All-Round Effort Guide Australia To 36-Run Win Over England

AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: All-Round Effort Guide Australia To 36-Run Win Over England

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Downs Jasmine Paolini To Complete Hat-Trick Of Roland Garros Titles

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Downs Jasmine Paolini To Complete Hat-Trick Of Roland Garros Titles

NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Miller's Crucial Fifty Guides South Africa To Thrilling Win Over...

NED vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Miller's Crucial Fifty Guides South Africa To Thrilling Win Over...