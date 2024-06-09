WI vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Collective Batting Effort, Akeal Hosein's Fifer Guide West Indies To 134-Run Win Over Uganda

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein was brilliant with the ball as he picked a five-wicket haul to help the hosts register 134-run win over Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match at the Provindence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 9.

After posting a total of 173/5 in a stipulated 20 overs, West Indies bundled out Uganda for a mere 39 runs in 12 overs. Akel Hosein brilliantly led the hosts bowling attack as he registered an impressive figures of 5/11 with an economy rate of 2.8 in four overs.

Apart from Hosein, Alzarri Joseph also contributed to West Indies bowling by two wickets, while Andre Russell, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd took a scalp each.

