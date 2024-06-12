Sri Lanka vs Nepal, T20 WC 2024: Match Abandoned Without Toss Due To Rain, South Africa Qualify For Super 8

The T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match between Sri Lanka and Nepal has been called off due to torrential rain at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Wednesday, June 12

The match between Sri Lanka and Nepal was the first match of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup which was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather. The city of Florida was experiencing heavy downpour throughout the night (As per USA time) and continuously delayed the toss time as well as the scheduled start of the play.

The rain was stopped for a while and the match was scheduled to play at 8:30 pm UTC (6:00 am IST). However, the rain returned incessantly , forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lanka and Nepal have shared a point as their match was called off due to rain. Sri Lanka are currently at the bottom of the Group D points table with two losses and a no result. Nepal haven't yet opened their account, having lost one game and had one no result.

Sri Lanka are virtually out of the race for Super 8 qualification as they have only one fixture left, i.e against Netherlands. while Nepal still have a chance to make it to the next round of the tournament if they win their next two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.

South Africa becomes first to qualify for Super 8

With Sri Lanka and Nepal's Group D match washed out due to rain in Florida, South Africa officially secured their berth for the Super 8.

Aiden Markram-led side became the first team to make it to the next stage of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. Proteas are currently at the top of the Group D points table with three successive wins against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

South Africa will play their final group stage match against Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Thursday, June 14. South Africa will look to remain unbeaten in the group stage before moving to Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.