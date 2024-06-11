 CAN vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pakistan Bring In Debutant Saim Ayub And Opt To Bowl First, Iftikhar Ahmed Dropped
To keep their hopes of advancing to the Super Eight alive, Pakistan must secure convincing victories against both Canada and Ireland.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Toss Update:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against Canada in New York. The Men in Green have brought in Saim Ayub in their playing XI and dropped the experienced Iftikhar Ahmed, while the Canadians have also made 1 change to their team.

Canada XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

CAN vs PAK Preview

After a series of shocking defeats, Pakistan finds itself in a must-win scenario as they prepare to face Canada in their penultimate group stage match of the T20 World Cup in New York on Tuesday.

Pakistan's World Cup journey began with a crushing Super Over loss to co-hosts USA in their opening Group A match. This was followed by a narrow six-run defeat against their fierce rivals, India, in a low-scoring game on Sunday, leaving Pakistan with slim chances of advancing.

To keep their Super Eight hopes alive, Pakistan needs dominant wins against both Canada and Ireland. Additionally, they must rely on significant losses for the USA in their games against India and Ireland. Even if these conditions are met, Pakistan and the USA would both have four points, making net run rate the deciding factor.

Currently, the USA boasts a strong net run rate (NRR) of +0.626, meaning just one more win against Ireland would likely secure their progression. Pakistan, with a struggling NRR of -0.150, not only needs victories but must achieve them by large margins to boost their chances.

As Pakistan gears up to face Canada, the stakes couldn't be higher. They must produce exceptional performances and hope for favourable outcomes in other matches to keep their World Cup aspirations alive. The pressure is on, and Pakistan needs to deliver when it matters most.

