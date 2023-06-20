 Joe Root Sets New Milestone, Surpasses Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar With This Unique Record
Joe Root experienced his first-ever stumping, marking a distinctive achievement. The English batsman was dismissed by Nathan Lyon as he attempted an aggressive shot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Since the start of 2020, Joe Root has established himself as the unrivaled top Test batsman in the world. However, his enthusiasm for 'Bazball' is equally remarkable. Although Ben Stokes has taken over as England's Test captain, it is Root who has wholeheartedly embraced and epitomized England's new playing style.

Embracing Bazz-Ball and unique record

Root is renowned for his classical approach to the game, and there is little doubt that he possesses one of the most technically astute techniques in international cricket. The former England captain has now expanded his arsenal of shots, as evidenced by his remarkable display in the Ashes opener. The former England captain has perfected the art of the reverse scoop against fast bowlers, consistently fetching boundaries.

Root's aggressive tactics had consequences during the fourth day of the first Ashes Test. In the second innings, he attempted one shot too many against Nathan Lyon, resulting in his dismissal by stumping. It was the first time in his Test career that Root had been stumped, as he was dismissed for 46 runs. In the first innings, he had achieved an unbeaten century.

Following his dismissal, Root accomplished a noteworthy feat, securing the second-highest number of runs before being dismissed by stumping in the longest format of the game. Only a legendary West Indies cricketer has scored more runs than Root before falling in this manner. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, both prominent figures in cricket, have now dropped a spot lower in the rankings, trailing behind Root.

Most career runs before being dismissed stumped in a Test

11,414: Shiv Chanderpaul

11168: Joe Root

8,800: Graeme Smith

8,195: Virat Kohli

7,419: sachin Tendulkar

The first Test of the 2023 Ashes series hangs in balance as Australia shot out England for 273 and knocked off 107/3 in their second innings, leaving them 174 runs behind with one day's play remaining at the Edgbaston here on Monday.

