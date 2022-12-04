Joe Root makes a mockery of the poor Rawalpindi pitch, decides to bat left-handed

Joe Root decided to bat left handed, in an apparent attempt to make batting between 22 yards of the Rawalpindi pitch more exciting. The flat track that some have deemed a road had nothing to offer with both teams scoring in excess of 500 runs.

England scored 657 runs in the first innings, scoring 500 runs alone on the opening day of the of the first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. In reply the hosts scored 579 all out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The type of pitch where Joe Root literally can close his eyes and hit 3 fours in 3 balls. The type of pitch where Harry Brooks is looking like Sir Viv richards. The type of pitch where Haris Rauf would rather sit in hospital then come and bowl for his country" said one fan on twitter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Root was later dismissed for a 73 runs from 69 balls with the England score at 192-4 a lead of 276 runs.