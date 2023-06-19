Ashes 2023: Ian Healy Feels Ollie Robinson Deserved A Fine For His Fiery Send-Off To Usman Khawaja On Day 3 at Edgbaston

Ian Healy wanted Ollie Robinson to be fined for his heated send-off. | (Credits: Twitter)

England pacer Ollie Robinson's attempt elicit a response from left-handed batter Usman Khawaja by giving him a heated send-off has provoked Ian Healy to demand a punishment. According to the legendary Australia wicketkeeper, it should have resulted in a fine and claimed it as a rude behavior from Robinson in the game.

On day three of play on Sunday, Robinson removed Khawaja for 141, banging back his off stump as he came down the pitch attempting to drive the ball through the off side. The bowler appeared to curse at Khawaja as he left the pitch while celebrating the first of his three wickets.

Speaking on SEN Radio, the retired cricketer highlighted the 'lack of class' from Robinson and that the referee should have handed him a fine.

"It is a lack of class like he's been criticised for, but that's ok, it happens in the heat of the moment. I think he should have been punished because it was shown so closely on TV and it does incite retaliation. If Khawaja retaliated to that and said something back to him, he'd probably get in trouble. He (Robinson) was trying to incite that, it was rude and it was rugged. There probably should have been a little fine handed down to Ollie."

Allan Border expects Australia to give it back to Robinson.

While former Australian captain Allan Border feels Robinson is a decent bloke, he feels the tourists won't forget when he comes out to bat on day four.

"I have heard some send-offs and have given some send-offs myself. It is sort of heat of the moment sort of stuff. Generally, I think Robinson is a pretty fair bloke from what I gather. But, you get fired up as a big fast bowler, words are said and then afterwards it's all forgotten about generally. The media will jump on it, of course, but you know what goes around comes around, he's put a bit of a target on his head. When he comes out to bat, hopefully it's early tomorrow, and the Aussies won't forget that's for sure."

England ended day three at 28-2, leading by 35 runs after bowling Australia out for 386.