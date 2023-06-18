Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Fined 25% Match Fees For Applying Drying Agent On Bowling Hand

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for applying a drying agent on his bowling hand during Day 2 of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The off-spinner was seen spraying the substance without taking permission from the umpires. He has also received a demerit point. This was the England all-rounder’s first offence in the past 24 months.

Moeen admitted the offence and the ICC accepted his explanation that the agent was used to try his hands and not to tamper with the condition of the ball.

ICC's statement on Moeen's offence

"Moeen Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

"One demerit point has been added to Moeen's disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This was the England all-rounder's first offence in the past 24 months," cricket's governing body stated.

"The incident occurred during the 89th over of Australia's first innings at Edgbaston when Moeen was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand at the boundary line while fielding.

"Moeen admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

Khawaja, Carey keep Australia in the hunt

Moeen picked up the wicket of Cameron Green on Day 2 to leave Australia in a spot of bother at 220 for 5 in reply to England's first innings total of 393 for 8 declared.

But Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey then teamed up to add 118 runs for the sixth wicket to take the Aussies to 311 for 5. Khawaja was unbeaten on 126 and Carey on 52 at the end of the day's play with Australia still 82 runs behind England.