ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Khawaja Key After Lyon & Cummins's Heroics, Australia Need 174 With 7 Wickets In Hand

The first Test in The Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is headed for a thrilling finish with the home team needing 7 wickets to win while the visitors are just 174 runs away from reaching the target at Edgbaston.

Australia lost three wickets in quick succession in the final session on Day 4 but will have a well-set Usman Khawaja at the crease when they resume their 281-run chase on the final day.

Khawaja, Warner start strong

The Aussies made a strong start through Khawaja and David Warner but were pegged back by Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the final stages of the day's play.

Australia reached 107 for 3 in 30 overs with Khawaja on 34* and nightwatchman Scott Boland batting on 13. Broad picked up the big wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) after Robinson drew first blood by sending back Warner for 36.

Cummins, Lyon take 4-wicket hauls

This happened after a brilliant bowling performance from Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and off-spinner Nathan Lyon saw them bowl out England for 273, with the hosts setting a target of 281 for the opposition.

Cummins and Lyon both grabbed four-wicket hauls while Boland and Josh Hazlewood took a wicket each to keep the target within range for them to chase down.

England's centurion in the first innings, Joe Root was once again the top-scorer for them with 46 runs while Harry Brook also managed the same score as the former skipper of the Poms.