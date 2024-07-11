'I've Give 100 Percent For Betterment Of Pakistan Cricket': Wahab Riaz Releases Statement After Being Sacked As Chief Selector By PCB

Wahab Riaz | Credits: Twitter

Outgoing chief selector Wahab Riaz released a statement after being sacked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, July 10. Following Pakistan's disappointing campaign at T20 World Cup 2024, where they failed to qualify for the Super 8, the PCB took strong action by removing Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection as the first step towards restructuring team management.

The PCB released a statement confirming the removal of Riaz and Razzaq from the selection committee , stating that they were no longer required and will provide further updates later.

After being sacked by PCB as chief selector, Riaz released a statement on his X handle (formerly Twitter) with a tweet, "There is alot I can say but I don’t want to be part of the blame games ."

In the statement, Riaz wrote that he has give 100 percent to the betterment of Pakistan Cricket as a chief selection, adding that it has been a privilege for him to serve in the national panel.

"My time serving as a member of selection committee for PCB comes to an end, I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. It has been an honour to serve as part of the selection panel." former Pakistan pacer wrote

"To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege - everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally." he added.

Before becoming the PCB chief selector, Wahab Riaz was caretaker sports minister. He is a reportedly a close ally of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was then caretaker minister of Punjab. Riaz has been often accused of poor selection and favouritism, which contributed to Pakistan's underwhelming performances at the T20 World Cup 2024.

'It was honour to support Gary Kirsten and coaching group': Riaz

Wahab Riaz further added in the statement that it was an honour for him to support head coach Gary Kirsten and rest of the coaching staff during his stint as the chief selector. Riaz is confident that the next selection committee will make progressive decisions to help Pakistan re-emerge as the dominant forces in the international cricket.

"Moreover, it was an honour to support Gary Kirsten & the coaching group as they set their vision for this team. I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward, and I wish them the best of luck on that journey." Ex-PCB selector added.

"I am thankful to the people who have prayed for me. I wish nothing but success for the future of the Pakistan cricket team." he concluded.