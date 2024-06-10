 ‘PCB Did Deal With Mohd Amir, Imad Wasim’: Furious Mohd Hafeez Accuses His Board Of Destroying Pak Cricket After India Defeat; Video
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan captain and coach Mohammad Hafeez accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of being greedy and making deals with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim to secure their place in the 15-member squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Hafeez's sensational claim came after Pakistan suffered a narrow a 6-run defeat against Team India in New York on Sunday. Chasing a 120-run target after bundling out Men in Blue for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan were restricted to 113/7 in 20 overs.

article-image

Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan's batting with a mediocre innings of 31 off 44 balls. Apart from Rizwan, no other batters managed to score above 20 runs in the run-chase, resulting in their defeat against India.

Rizwan's dismissal put a brake on Pakistan's momentum. Eventually, the Men in Green fell just 7 runs short of achieving the target.

Mohammad Hafeez slams PCB for ruining Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Hafeez didn't shy away from lambasting PCB for their decisions that he believes are detrimental to Pakistan cricket. He highlighted how alleged deals with certain players will bring down the confidence of the players who are toiluing hard in domestic cricket.

"They (PCB) brought them here out of greed, made deals with such players (Amir and Wasim) who have ruined Pakistan's cricket. I was in the domestic circuit, but no one wants to play domestic cricket. It is because they were telling me that 'any of us gets selected, we will take it.'" Hafeez said.

"When asked to play for Pakistan six months ago, they said they wanted to play in leagues. Since that no leagues are happening these days, they are playing in the World Cup. They are playing in the World Cup as if it is just another league," he added.

For unversed, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim retired from international cricket in 2020 and 2023, respectively. In March 2024, Amir decided to take back the retirement and made himself available for the Pakistan team.

Mohammad Amir was part of the Pakistan team that played in the T20I series against New Zealand, Ireland and England in build-up to the T20 World Cup 2024.

Imad Wasim came out of the retirement after meeting PCB officials in April 2024 and made available for the T20 World Cup.

