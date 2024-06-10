'It's Time To Bring New Pakistan Team': Wasim Akram Rants Over Babar Azam & Co's 6-Run Defeat vs India In T20 WC 2024 Clash; VIDEO

Pakistan legendary pacer Wasim Akram was extremely angry over Men in Green's six-run defeat against Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

With a mere target of 120 after bundling out Team India for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan failed to chase it down as the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah restricted them to 113/7. Mohammad Rizwan led Men in Green's batting as he scored a mediocre 31 off 44 balls. However, Rizwan's dismissal turned the game around as Pakistan fell seven runs short of achieving the target.

After the match, Wasim Akram was visibly upset the players' performance and specifically slammed slammed Iftikhar Ahmed for going for a shot on the leg side for the last 15 years and urged him to try different shots.

"Iftikhar Ahmed has been playing cricket for so many years. He has been playing only on the leg side. He is playing for 15 years and try to play other shots as well. He should know that everyone looks at the data and they understand these things better. As a batsman, you have to try other shots as well, you can't do same thing repeatedly." Akram said on Star Sports.

Iftikhar Ahmed walked out to bat when Pakistan were reeling at 88/5. However, Iftikhar had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 5 by Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan were 102/6. Then, Pakistan lost one more wicket in Imad Wasim for 15 at 102/7.

When Pakistan required 18 runs off five balls, Naseem Shah, who was at strike, scored only 10 runs.

'It's time to bring new Pakistan team': Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer continue to lash out at Babar Azam and his boys for not performing well despite they are getting paid to perform. He also slammed Pakistan Cricket Board for changing the chairman and coaches over the last one year, while concluding that Pakistan team needs to be changed.

"They (Pakistan) players are professionals and are getting paid to do well. Over the last one year, three chairmen was changed as many as coaches were replaced. Now, the time has come to bring new Pakistan team." Akram said.

“Baari aa gayi hai ab nayi team laayi jaaye Pakistan ki” - Wasim Akram on Pakistan’s loss to India in New York #INDvsPAK



Wasim Akram the legendary Pakistani cricketer is rightfully hurt.

Us Wasim bhai us! 😢😅 pic.twitter.com/7qB5cZ64qf — Joy Joshi (@JoyJJos) June 9, 2024

Pakistan had a disappointing start to the T20 World Cup 2024 as they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA in the Super Over. The Men in Green was trolled and criticized for losing to an associate nation.

Babar Azam-led side will play the next match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11.