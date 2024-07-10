PCB Sacks Wahab Riaz & Abdul Razzaq From Selection Committee After Pakistan's T20 WC 2024 Exit

Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz | Credits: Twitter

Following Pakistan's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board took the first step by sacking chief selector Wahab Riaz and a member of the selection committee Abdul Razzaq from their positions on Wednesday, July 10.

After Pakistan's exit early from the tournament, Wahab Riaz's role as the chief selector was in jeopardy as former cricketers accused him of poor selection and favouritism, which they believed attributed to team's underwhelming performance in the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Wahab Raiz was removed as the chief selector and included in the seven-member selection committee, that had no chief at all. However, Riaz was by default became the head of the selection committee due to his experience in the group.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with former Pakistan cricketers in Lahore on Monday to discuss player development, strategies for strengthening domestic cricket and the performance of the national team. pic.twitter.com/RuA2HeNgm1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 9, 2024

Abdul Razzaq, on the other hand, was appointed as a member of selection committee for men's and women's teams. Now, the former Pakistan all-rounder will no serve as a member of the committee of selectors for both, men's and women's.

Before becoming the PCB chief selector, Wahab Raiz was caretaker sports minister. He was reportedly a close ally of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was then the caretaker minister of Punjab.