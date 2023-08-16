 IRE vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Will Be The Cynosure Of Ireland Series For Team India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIRE vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Will Be The Cynosure Of Ireland Series For Team India

IRE vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Will Be The Cynosure Of Ireland Series For Team India

Whether the Indian pace spearhead will be able to bowl his full quota of overs and at full throttle will be the key aspects to watch.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: AFP

With the Ireland T20I series almost here, Indian cricket watchers would be keenly watching how Jasprit Bumrah shapes up on the tour.

The Indian pace spearhead, who has been out of action since September 2022, will be the cynosure as he leads the team against the Irishmen.

The Ahmedabad-born Bumrah will be the key factor in determining India's fortunes at the Asia Cup and will hold all the aces at the ODI World Cup in October-November.

With the significance he holds in India's campaign going ahead, the comeback man's workload will be closely watched and assessed by the team management and selectors.

Read Also
WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is
article-image

Can Bumrah bowl the full quota?

The first thing to watch out will be if Bumrah can bowl his full quota of four overs. This will be the first barometer to measure how well the Mumbai Indians pacer has recovered and where his fitness stands in a real match scenario.

Will he use himself in short bursts of two spells in the powerplay and in the death overs or will he go full throttle at the start of the innings.

Or will he even bowl the full quota at all considering he is on a comeback and may decide on it after bowling the first or second over.

All these aspects will be crucial on getting a sense of where Bumrah stands on his recovery path ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Read Also
'Ireland Here We Come': Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India Leaves For T20I Tour In Dublin
article-image

Will he be the old Bumrah?

The other interesting aspect to watch would be how well Bumrah bowls and if he is bowling at full tilt like the Jasprit Bumrah of the old. Those toe-crushing yorkers and unplayable bouncers and incisive good length deliveries will be scrutinised in detail as the man makes his way back in the team.

It is imperative that Bumrah by the time the World Cup comes around is supremely fit and well-oiled and bowling at his best. This is what India needs from him and without that the bowler would be a liability in the team.

There is no point playing on the basis of reputation if the bowler is not able to put in his best at crucial situations in crunch Asia Cup and World Cup games.

Read Also
'Sharm Kar Le Bumrah Bolkar Tumne Mera Meme Banaya': Team India Fans Excited As Fast Bowler Set For...
article-image

Experience

Bumrah's experience and know how on how to bowl against top ODI teams like Pakistan, Australia and England will count in the long run.

And it is this experience that will help the team's cause come the Asia Cup and the World Cup where dealing with some of the top batsmen in the world will require the experience and maturity of a bowler of Bumrah's calibre.

It is in India's best interests that they watch Bumrah's comeback closely and monitor his progress in detail so as to use him at his best. Anything less would be unfair to Bumrah and Team India.

Read Also
Fit-Again Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Team India, Named Captain For 3-Match T20I Series In Ireland
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestler Mohit Kumar Becomes U-20 World Champion In Men's 61 Kg Freestyle

Wrestler Mohit Kumar Becomes U-20 World Champion In Men's 61 Kg Freestyle

WATCH: Ishan Kishan Gets A New Funky Haircut At Mumbai's Popular Hakim's Aalim

WATCH: Ishan Kishan Gets A New Funky Haircut At Mumbai's Popular Hakim's Aalim

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is

ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For England As Jofra Archer To Come To India Only As 'Travelling Reserve'

ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For England As Jofra Archer To Come To India Only As 'Travelling Reserve'

Former West Indies Star Marlon Samuels Guilty Of Breaching ECB Anti-Corruption Code During 2019 Abu...

Former West Indies Star Marlon Samuels Guilty Of Breaching ECB Anti-Corruption Code During 2019 Abu...