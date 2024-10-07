 IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav & Nitish Reddy Set to Become Millionaires In IPL 2025 After India T20I Debut; Here's Why
IND vs BAN: Mayank Yadav & Nitish Reddy Set to Become Millionaires In IPL 2025 After India T20I Debut; Here's Why

According to IPL retention rules, once an uncapped player makes their international debut, they get bumped up to the ‘capped player’ category.

India’s rising pace star Mayank Yadav is about to cash in big time, with the IPL’s "Million Dollar Club" calling his name.

After his T20I debut against Bangladesh, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will need at least ₹11 crore (around $1.31 million) just to keep him on the squad for next season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in a similar boat with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who also made his international debut in the same match. To retain him, they’ll need to cough up the same hefty amount of ₹11 crore.

Video: LSG Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Sweats It Out In Nets Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20I Series
IPL Retention Rules

According to IPL retention rules, once an uncapped player makes their international debut, they get bumped up to the ‘capped player’ category. This means the retention prices soar: ₹18 crore for the top spot, ₹14 crore for the second, and ₹11 crore for the third.

With the retention deadline set for October 31, it’s almost certain that LSG will make Mayank one of their top three retentions.

With the likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis on the roster, LSG’s head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan are not about to let a gem like Mayank slip through their fingers.

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Takes Maiden Wicket With 146Kmph Thunderbolt;...
Although the final retention list isn’t out yet, it’s safe to say that Mayank, at just 22, is on his way to securing a massive payday, even if he’s third on the list.

For Nitish Reddy, though, things might pan out differently. SRH is likely to prioritize stars like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma. While Reddy has serious potential, he might be looking at a Right to Match (RTM) option in the future instead of an immediate mega-deal.

