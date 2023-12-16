IPL 2024: Ritika Sajdeh 'Yellow Hearts' CSK's Video Tribute For Rohit Sharma But Ignores MI's Post On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy

All doesn't seem too well between Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma after the franchise replaced him with Hardik Pandya as the team's captain for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

The news came as a rude shock for all MI and Rohit fans as Pandya not only returned to the squad but was also named captain after he allegedly put that condition before leaving the Gujarat Titans where he spent two seasons as the skipper.

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's reaction to Chennai Super Kings' tribute video for the Hitman and his journey as the MI captain, also made it quite evident that she was not happy with the decision taken by the Mumbai team management.

Ritika posted a yellow heart on CSK's video for Rohit but ignored any of the posts by Mumbai Indians on their social media handles.

No comments from Ro or Ri

MI also posted a video congratulating and thanking Rohit for the beautiful memories he made as the franchise captain. But neither Ritika nor Rohit commented on it.

Rohit Sharma became the first-ever captain to win five IPL titles and the Champions League T20 tournament after he took over as MI skipper from Ricky Ponting in 2013.

Pandya, who spent seven seasons with MI and won four titles under Rohit's leadership, was bought by GT in 2021 and named the team captain for IPL 2022 which they won in their debut season before finishing as the runners-up behind CSK this year.

Bumrah, Surya also miffed with MI?

The decision to name Pandya as the skipper also seems to have not gone down too well with MI veterans Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom would have been expecting to take over from Rohit but were denied by the franchise.

Bumrah posted a cryptic tweet saying "Silence is sometimes the best answer" after Pandya was confirmed to be leaving GT and joining MI last month while Surya posted an emoji of a broken heart on his Instagram story on Saturday.