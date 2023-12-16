'Rohit Sharma Is Probably Where MS Dhoni Stands': Suniel Shetty Hails India Captain's World Cup Show; Watch

Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty recently praised India captain Rohit Sharma for the way he led the Men in Blue in the ICC World Cup 2023 despite not being able to lift the trophy on November 19.

The hosts registered 10 comfortably wins on the trot before running into Pat Cummins's Australia in the final, who managed to put a brake on India's juggernaut at the last hurdle.

But despite the loss in the final last month, Rohit and Co. received a lot of love and support from the entire Indian cricketing fraternity.

Shetty being a die-hard cricket fan, also praised Rohit's team and his captaincy during the World Cup.

Anna in awe of the Hitman

The 62-year-old also hailed Rohit's "selfless" approach while batting throughout the tournament which helped India get off to flying starts in almost every match.

"Rohit today is probably where Dhoni stands. Everything Rohit did was selfless, it was for the team. It's very easy to say 'that moment you should have'... That moment you are out there with more than a lakh people cheering and wanting you to go.

"He could have stuck on and scored his hundreds but he said let me give that team 80-90 run start and they take off. All of them... you can't ask for a better team. They lost the final but they won every heart in this country," Shetty, who is the father-in-law of KL Rahul, told ANI.

Suniel Shetty opens up on trolls against Rahul

The veteran actor also touched upon the topic of trolls directed at Rahul and how he feels when his daughter's husband is criticised on social media.

"It hurts me more than probably it hurts Rahul. He said 'Dad my bat will talk'. And, it did

"The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the captain, it said it all. It hurt me 100 times more than it would have hurt Rahul, Athiya or anybody else. As parents, we go through even more than what the kids would go through," Shetty said.

