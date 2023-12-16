 Mumbai Indians Lose Massive Amount Of Followers On Social Media An Hour After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Captain
Mumbai Indians' fans came tumbling down on social media 1 hour after the announcement of captaincy change.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians fans could not contain their frustration after the franchise announced a change in guard ahead of IPL 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as skipper. As a result, the team's social media handle suffered a massive loss of fans as over 400k unfollowed them on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram within 1 hour of the announcement.

With Mumbai Indians acquiring Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal, several experts saw a change in guard coming. On December 15th, Friday, the franchise finalised their new captain even as Rohit has tasted immense success as captain since taking charge in 2013. He led them to their first trophy that year and the franchise followed it up with 4 more in the next 7 years.

