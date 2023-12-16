 IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Posts 'Heartbreak' Emoji On Instagram, Day After Hardik Pandya Named MI Captain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Posts 'Heartbreak' Emoji On Instagram, Day After Hardik Pandya Named MI Captain

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Posts 'Heartbreak' Emoji On Instagram, Day After Hardik Pandya Named MI Captain

MI won five IPL titles and one Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma, who was surprisingly replaced as captain by Hardik Pandya after being bought back by the franchise last month.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav is heartbroken for some reason. The stand-in India captain posted a 'heartbreak' emoji on his Instagram story on Saturday.

This comes barely a day after Hardik Pandya was named the new captain of Mumbai Indians, replacing five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

The news came as a rude shock for MI fans who wanted to see the Hitman lead the blue brigade once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

MI won five IPL titles and one Champions Trophy under Rohit, who was surprisingly replaced by Pandya after being bought back by the franchise in an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans.

Read Also
Mumbai Indians Lose Over 4 Lakh Followers On Social Media An Hour After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit...
article-image

Was SKY not considered for MI captaincy?

Surya's heartbreak could be due to the decision taken by the MI franchise as he would have expected to take over from Rohit once he decided to step down.

Surya is currently leading the Indian team in T20 internationals in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who decided to skip both the series against Australia and South Africa after the ICC World Cup 2023 got over.

Read Also
Mumbai Indians Pen Emotional Note For Former Skipper Rohit Sharma As 5-Time IPL Winning Captain's...
article-image

Bumrah keeps silent after Pandya's return

Another player who was in the fray to lead MI was Jasprit Bumrah, who was also overlooked by the MI management as the captain.

Notably, Bumrah had also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account after Pandya was brought back from GT to MI last month.

"Silence is sometimes the best answer," Bumrah had posted on his Insta story on November 28.

Read Also
'Rohit Sharma's Name Forever At The Top': Irfan Pathan Comes Out In Support Of Hitman After MI...
article-image

Fans not happy with MI's decision

Both Bumrah and Surya were probably eyeing the MI captaincy but the franchise's decision has raised a lot of eyebrows even though Pandya has already proved his mettle as an IPL skipper in just the two seasons he led the team as GT won the title in 2022 and finished runners-up behind Chennai Super Kings this season.

Rohit's fans have also not taken the news lightly as many have unfollowed MI on social media while some were even seen burning the team jersey and cap after Pandya became the captain.

Read Also
'Jasprit Bumrah Became The Casualty': Fans React To Hardik Pandya's Appointment As MI Captain
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Quite Strange That Reaction Was Negative': AB de Villiers On Hardik Pandya Replacing Rohit Sharma...

'Quite Strange That Reaction Was Negative': AB de Villiers On Hardik Pandya Replacing Rohit Sharma...

'Rohit Sharma Is Probably Where MS Dhoni Stands': Suniel Shetty Hails India Captain's World Cup...

'Rohit Sharma Is Probably Where MS Dhoni Stands': Suniel Shetty Hails India Captain's World Cup...

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia Reign Supreme On Yet Another Day As Pakistan Suffer Batting Collapse

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia Reign Supreme On Yet Another Day As Pakistan Suffer Batting Collapse

Rohit Sharma Has Unfinished Business As Team India Skipper At T20 World Cup 2024 After Losing MI...

Rohit Sharma Has Unfinished Business As Team India Skipper At T20 World Cup 2024 After Losing MI...

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Posts 'Heartbreak' Emoji On Instagram, Day After Hardik Pandya Named MI...

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Posts 'Heartbreak' Emoji On Instagram, Day After Hardik Pandya Named MI...