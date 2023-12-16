IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Posts 'Heartbreak' Emoji On Instagram, Day After Hardik Pandya Named MI Captain

Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav is heartbroken for some reason. The stand-in India captain posted a 'heartbreak' emoji on his Instagram story on Saturday.

This comes barely a day after Hardik Pandya was named the new captain of Mumbai Indians, replacing five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

The news came as a rude shock for MI fans who wanted to see the Hitman lead the blue brigade once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

MI won five IPL titles and one Champions Trophy under Rohit, who was surprisingly replaced by Pandya after being bought back by the franchise in an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans.

Was SKY not considered for MI captaincy?

Surya's heartbreak could be due to the decision taken by the MI franchise as he would have expected to take over from Rohit once he decided to step down.

Surya is currently leading the Indian team in T20 internationals in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who decided to skip both the series against Australia and South Africa after the ICC World Cup 2023 got over.

Bumrah keeps silent after Pandya's return

Another player who was in the fray to lead MI was Jasprit Bumrah, who was also overlooked by the MI management as the captain.

Notably, Bumrah had also posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account after Pandya was brought back from GT to MI last month.

"Silence is sometimes the best answer," Bumrah had posted on his Insta story on November 28.

Fans not happy with MI's decision

Both Bumrah and Surya were probably eyeing the MI captaincy but the franchise's decision has raised a lot of eyebrows even though Pandya has already proved his mettle as an IPL skipper in just the two seasons he led the team as GT won the title in 2022 and finished runners-up behind Chennai Super Kings this season.

Rohit's fans have also not taken the news lightly as many have unfollowed MI on social media while some were even seen burning the team jersey and cap after Pandya became the captain.