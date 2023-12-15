Mumbai Indians Pen Emotional Note For Former Skipper Rohit Sharma As 5-Time IPL Winning Captain's Stint Ends

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians have penned an emotional note to now former skipper Rohit Sharma as his stint at the helm of the team has officially come to an end on Friday, December 15.

Rohit has been replaced with Hardik Pandya by Mumbai-based franchise as a captain for the IPL 2024. Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs. 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction.

Mumbai Indians released a video on a social media, summing Rohit Sharma's journey as a five-time IPL champion along with a post.

"Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞. In victories & defeats, you asked us to 𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐎"

Mumbai Indians bought Rohit Sharma for 9.2 crore at the IPL Auction in 2011 and a couple of years later, in 2013, the 36-year-old took over the reins of the team's captaincy from Rohit Sharma and led the team to the first IPL title.

Rohit Sharma is joint-most successful IPL captain

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian Premier League. He holds the joint-record for the most IPL titles alongside Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (5).

After captaining Mumbai Indians to first IPL triumph in 2013, Rohit Sharma led the team to four more titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 He is one of the two captains to win back to back titles.

During his 10-year captaincy stint, Rohit Sharma many youngsters in Mumbai Indians team, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and to name a few.

Rohit Sharma might not lead Mumbai Indians in the future, but he has etched his name in the history of IPL.