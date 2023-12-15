IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Indians Captain

Hardik Pandya to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians have officially announced a significant change in leadership duties as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the captain of the side for IPL 2024. The 29-year-old has succeeded Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most decorated captains in the IPL history with five titles.

Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs. 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. Indian all-rounder was retained by Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise during the IPL 2024 Retentions, but he was traded to five-time IPL winning team.

With Hardik taking over the captaincy reins for Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL season, Rohit Sharma's 10-year stint as a skipper has officially comes to an end. He is one of the most successful IPL captains, with joint-record of five titles.

Hardik Pandya will lead the side with whom he started his IPL career. The 29-year-old was first bought by Mumbai Indians at IPL Auction 2015 and played seven seasons from 2015 to 2021 before moved Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2022.

The star all-rounder won four IPL titles out of seven seasons he played with Mumbai Indians. With MI, Hardik gained fame and emerged as one of the star players in Indian cricket.

'True to the MI philosophy of being future-ready' - Mahela Jayawardene

Appointing Hardik Pandya's appointed as a captain shows Mumbai Indians philosophy of getting ready for the future, says Global Head of Performance Mahela Jayawardene.

"It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future." he stated.

"It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season." Jayawardene added.

Hardik Pandya won first IPL Trophy as a captain with Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya clinched his first-ever IPL trophy as a captain with Gujarat Titans in 2022. The IPL 2022 was his return to competitive cricket after a long hiatus due to back injury.

The 29-year-old had a great season as a captain in IPL 2022, emerging as the leading fourth leading run-getter with 487 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 44.27 in 15 matches.

In the following IPL season, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to second consecutive final but ended up as runner-ups after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.