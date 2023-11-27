'Immensely Thankful For The Love': Hardik Pandya Pens Emotional Goodbye To Gujarat Titans As He Shifts Base To Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya stated that it was an absolute honour to captain the franchise the two years he spent as he rejoins Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. The 30-year-old took to X and posted a lengthy message, admitting that the ride was unforgettable and will take some special memories with him.

On Monday, the Mumbai Indians officially announced Pandya's inclusion in their ranks. It's worth noting that the Baroda-born cricketer started his career with the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and was part of four of their title victories in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Titans' director Vikram Solanki revealed that Pandya desired to return to his old franchise.

Taking to X, the star all-rounder wrote:

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the fans, team, and management at Gujarat Titans. Being part of the team and leading it has been an absolute honour and I am immensely thankful for the love and encouragement my family and I have received as a player and an individual. The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the unforgettable journey."

"We're excited for what the future holds for him" - Nita Ambani welcomes Hardik Pandya back to Mumbai Indians

In a statement as quoted by Mumbai Indians' official website, franchise owner Nita Ambani believes Pandya has completed full circle by returning to where it all started. She stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!"

Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in IPL 2023, but lost to the Gujarat Titans in the 2nd qualifier.