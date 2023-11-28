Jasprit Bumrah's Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Hardik Pandya Becoming Mumbai Indians' Next Captain

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's and Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah posted a cryptic story on Instagram, with the fans have related to Hardik Pandya's return to the decorated franchise ahead of IPL 2024. Bumrah's latest Instagram story read the words 'Silence is the best answer' as fans reckon he wishes to be the captain of the Mumbai Indians. However, Pandya's homecoming could have him succeed Rohit Sharma as skipper.

Mumbai Indians completed a stunning coup on the day of the announcement of retention and release list, signing a deal to trade Pandya from the Gujarat Titans. It proved to be an all-cash deal as the Titans got ₹15 crore in return. Director of Titans Vikram Solanki underlined that it was Pandya's 'desire' to shift his base back to the Mumbai Indians.

Notably, Bumrah has also unfollowed Mumbai Indians' official handles on social media.

Below is the Instagram story of Jasprit Bumrah:

Bumrah was promised captaincy after rohit but now pandya came from nowhere. MI is no more one family. Its divided into many. — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) November 28, 2023

Unfair on Boom Boom.



Hardik was already a successful captain for Gujarat Titans.



It could have been a win win for both with Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians but the powers that be wanted this to be a Saas Bahu drama soap 🤐🤦🏼‍♂️ — Suyash Bharadwaj (@Suyash75) November 28, 2023

Look like Bumrah is upset with Mumbai Indians franchise. He deserves to be captain of MI after Rohit but MI has given captaincy to the player who make fun of Mumbai Indians last year — Kirkett (@bhaskar_sanu08) November 28, 2023

Might be he just imagined himself as the next captain of MI!! — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) November 28, 2023

I think Bro is pointing ☝🏻 the Hardick Pandia drama in IPL — Imtiaz Khan (@imtiaz_khan321) November 28, 2023

As per GT management it's Pandya's call to return back to MI.

He should have played atleast next two seasons there. Since he is returned he will be the aromatic choice for the captainship of MI. Truly Pandya is a selfish player. — Raj poojary (@Rajpoojary15) November 28, 2023

Bumrah wanted Captaincy

But MI wants Hardik to be the Captain — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) November 28, 2023

Nita Ambani thrilled to have Hardik Pandya back in the Mumbai Indians:

Meanwhile, franchise owner Nita Ambani remains excited to welcome Pandya back into the side and believes he has completed a full circle by returning to where it all started. As quoted in the franchise's official website, she stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It’s a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family! From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we’re excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!”

During his stay of two years in the Titans, Pandya led them to the title in 2022 and the final in 2023.