Venkatesh Prasad Visits Swami Narayan Temple In New Jeresy With Suniel Shetty To Pray For KL Rahul, Team India

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad on Tuesday visited a famous temple in New Jersey to seek blessings and pray for the Indian cricket team's success in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Prasad visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jersey along with Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty.

The duo visited the US city in a private plane and posted a selfie on social media from inside the aircraft.

Prasad revealed in his tweet that he prayed for the Indian cricket team and also secretly sought blessings for KL Rahul, who was named in the national side for the Asia Cup 2023.

Rahul has been out of action since March this year and underwent a surgery on his right thigh.

Notably, Rahul is also the son-in-law of Suniel Shetty. He married Shetty's daughter Athiya in January this year.

"Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jeresy with Anna.

"Prayed for well being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup.

"Also secretely prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great world cup and silence his critics like me. Sab khush rahein," Prasad tweeted.

Rahul is still not fully fit and will miss the first few games of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed on Monday during the squad announcement in New Delhi.

The Indian team will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.

The six-team tournament will be immediately followed by the ICC ODI World Cup in India which starts from October 5. Hosts India will take on Australia in their opening match in at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on October 8.

