Venkatesh Prasad Rips Into Team India After 2nd ODI Loss vs WI: 'We've Become Used To Celebrating Mediocrity'

Former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad came down hard on the Indian cricket team after their 6-wicket defeat in the second ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown on Saturday.

India rested veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but paid a heavy price for it as they got bowled out for just 181 inside 50 overs and then saw the West Indies cruise to victory despite the rain interruptions thanks to Shai Hope and Keacy Carty's unbeaten 91-run partnership.

Slamming the Indian team management's decision to experiment with the playing XI, Prasad said the Men in Blue have been ordinary in the white-ball formats in the recent past and also highlighted the their defeats in ODIs and T20Is.

"Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups.

"Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Prasad tweeted.

He also criticised the Indian team's approach and attitude in limited-overs cricket.

"Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are.

"Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," Prasad tweeted.

India experimenting with hardly any time left before ODI World Cup

With India's loss in the second ODI against West Indies by six wickets, there is a growing clamour that experimentation is really not the way forward, although the team management thinks differently.

Head coach Rahul Dravid feels India would look at trying out different players who can serve as adequate back ups in case the main players don't make it in time.

But what makes matters worse is the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sitting out with hardly 10 ODIs left before India play their opening World Cup match against Australia in Chennai.

