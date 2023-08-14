'No Consistency In Selection': Venkatesh Prasad Slams 'Ordinary' Team India After Series Defeat To West Indies

Venkatesh Prasad has slammed Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian paceman Venkatesh Prasad has slammed the national team following their T20I series loss to a modest West Indian side. Prasad took to his official Twitter handle and labelled Team India as an 'ordinary side' in limited-overs cricket and highlighted the randomness in selection from them throughout the series.

West Indies stunned India in the series decider held at Lauderhill as they chased down a stiff 170-run target with 8 wickets and 2 overs to spare. The hosts were under pressure after letting India level the series from a 0-2 deficit in the five-match rubber. Nevertheless, they showcased their T20I prowess on Tuesday, thanks to Brandon King's unbeaten 85 after a disciplined bowling performance.

"Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements" - Venkatesh Prasad

The 54-year-old took to Twitter and expressed concerns as India lost to a side that could not even qualify for the T20 World Cup's main draw.

"India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements."

"They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much."

Process and such words misused now: Venkatesh Prasad

When asked by a Twitter user to comment on the team management and captain, Prasad suggested that words like process don't make sense currently, unlike it did when MS Dhoni was the skipper.

It was also India's first T20I series loss to the West Indies since 2017.

