'Losing Is Good Sometimes' - Hardik Pandya Reacts To India's T20I Series Defeat To West Indies

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Hardik Pandya took responsibility for his side's T20I series defeat to the West Indies as they lost the fifth and final match held on Tuesday. However, the all-rounder also sees the series loss as a boon as he feels it allows them to see the team's shortcomings.

The West Indies chased down the 170-run target with 8 wickets and 2 overs to spare, thanks to the 109-run stand between Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King. The hosts delivered a disciplined bowling performance after losing the toss as only Suryakumar Yadav had managed above 30 runs. Tilak Varma played a cameo of 27 to lift India to 169 in their stipulated 20 overs.

At the post-match presentation, Pandya, who managed 14 off 18 balls, admitted that he did not up the tempo when arriving to bat in the 11th over.

"If you see we lost that period post the ten overs. I came there, took my time, and was not able to capitalize. I think the boys played well but I failed to play accordingly at that point in time."

A long way to go for the T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old remained adamant that the process is important and that dropping a series or two shouldn't affect their plans.

"All these games are the games where you are going to challenge ourselves. In the hindsight, one series here and there is fine. It is a longer process which I don't need to explain much. The boys are trying to commit themselves well and I think that is going well. I mean it's a long way now [the T20 World CUp 2024]. The next is the ODI world cup. Losing is good sometimes. It teaches you a lot of things. It does not cover up the messes."

The series loss to the West Indies was the first under Pandya.