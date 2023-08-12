'No Proper Combinations': Former Pakistan Legend Says Indian Side Is Being Destroyed

Indian cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistani elite seamer Sarfaraz Nawaz hasn't minced his words about Team India's preparation ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, starting on August 30th. Nawaz reckons that India are far from settled in terms of combination, highlighting the continuous change in captains and the management's attempts at constantly trying new players.

India have had multiple captains last year, including Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Currently, Hardik Pandya is leading the Men in Blue in the five-game T20I series against the West Indies, while Bumrah will take the reins in the T20I series against Ireland, starting on August 18th.

Speaking to the media at Lahore, the 74-year-old observed that Pakistan are much more settled than India ahead of the Asia Cup and have better chances of winning it.

"Pakistan has a much more settled and stable outfit for the Asia Cup and World Cup when compared to India. The Indians have still not been able to work out their final combination for these major events. Captains are changing, many new players are being tried out, there are no proper combinations. I feel instead of developing the Indian side, it is being destroyed."

Read Also Shaheen Shah Afridi Returns As Pakistan Name Squad For Afghanistan ODIs And 2023 Asia Cup

Sarfaraz Nawaz praises 'extraordinary bowler' Shaheen Shah Afridi:

Nawaz also went on to praise Shaheen Shah Afridi and observed how lethal he can be with the new ball.

"He is an extraordinary bowler and very very lethal in his first two three overs. I have rarely seen a bowler with such control over swing, seam and pace and yorkers with the new ball."

Pakistan's Asia Cup campaign will get underway on August 30th against Nepal in Multan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)