Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Include Uncapped Opener In Their 17-Man Squad

Bangladesh cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh have announced their 17-man squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, set to take place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has included uncapped opening batter Tanzid Tamim, while Shamim Patowary, who has played T20I cricket, has received his maiden call-up to the ODI side.

Bangladesh squad for 2023 Asia Cup:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

