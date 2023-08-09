'Two Losses Or Two Wins Do Not Change Things': Hardik Pandya's Bizarre Comment As Team India Keep Series Alive With A Seven-Wicket Win In 3rd T20I

Hardik Pandya with Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India T20I captain Hardik Pandya made another bizarre statement following a seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Tuesday in Guyana in the third game of the five-match series. The swashbuckling all-rounder stated that a few results doesn't change India's long-term planning, even as the Men in Blue have found themselves under pressure in the series.

India walked into the 3rd game of the series with a deficit of 0-2 in the series, with their batting unit letting them down significantly. Their tactics of over-experimentation and making too many changes came under fire since the start of the 50-over games. Nevertheless, India won the ODI series comfortably.

"We have a long-term plan" - Hardik Pandya

At the post-match presentation, Pandya lauded Team India for showing character and deciding to back themselves by playing their natural game. With regards to bowling to the in-form Nicholas Pooran, the Baroda-born cricketer commented that they kept things simple.

"The win was very important. We spoke about that fact, that these games will be very important. We had to back ourselves. Two losses or two wins do not change things. We have a long-term plan and it was important we showed our character. There were no certain plans. We wanted to use them more with Nicky [Pooran] not coming in. Axar didn't bowl in the last match, but the way he bowled today, I could use Yuzi and Kuldeep later."

India have kept the five-game series alive with that win and the 4th T20I will take place on August 12th.