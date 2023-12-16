Fake Instagram Stories Of Jasprit Bumrah Go Viral After Hardik Pandya Named MI Captain

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 16, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah's name creating a lot waves on social media after Hardik Pandya's appointment as MI captain

Fake Instagram stories of Bumrah attracted the attention of MI fans, indicating his disappointment with the franchise

Fake Instagram story of Bumrah where he was addressing Hardik Pandya as 'Donkey'

Bumrah's fake Instagram account hits out at Mumbai Indians by using abusive language

This doesn't end. Another fake story of Mumbai Indians pacer criticizing Pandya for being greedy

Fake Bumrah story is abusing Hardik Pandya and challenging him to face him in the nets

Not just fake Instagram stories, even Bumrah's instagram post has gone viral on social media, with many believing it is true

This is not fake. Jasprit Bumrah shared a cryptic post on his instagram handle after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans

Credits: Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story after Mumbai Indians handed over captaincy duties to Hardik.

Credits: Instagram/Suryakumar Yadav