Fake Instagram Stories Of Jasprit Bumrah Go Viral After Hardik Pandya Named MI Captain

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 16, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah's name creating a lot waves on social media after Hardik Pandya's appointment as MI captain
Credits: Twitter
Fake Instagram stories of Bumrah attracted the attention of MI fans, indicating his disappointment with the franchise
Credits: Twitter
Fake Instagram story of Bumrah where he was addressing Hardik Pandya as 'Donkey'
Credits: Twitter
Bumrah's fake Instagram account hits out at Mumbai Indians by using abusive language
Credits: Twitter
This doesn't end. Another fake story of Mumbai Indians pacer criticizing Pandya for being greedy
Credits: Twitter
Fake Bumrah story is abusing Hardik Pandya and challenging him to face him in the nets
Credits: Twitter
Not just fake Instagram stories, even Bumrah's instagram post has gone viral on social media, with many believing it is true
Credits: Twitter
This is not fake. Jasprit Bumrah shared a cryptic post on his instagram handle after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans
Credits: Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story after Mumbai Indians handed over captaincy duties to Hardik.
Credits: Instagram/Suryakumar Yadav