IPL 2024 Auction: CSK Eyeing Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav & Jasprit Bumrah; Ready To Trade 2 Pacers To MI

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned performance analyst Prasanna Agoram has dropped a massive hint ahead of the IPL 2024 auction set to take place on December 19th (Tuesday) in Dubai.

With Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hosting Prasanna on his YouTube channel, the latter has hinted that two pacers from the Chennai Super Kings could be traded for a star batter or pacer from the Mumbai Indians.

According to reports, the star batters from the Mumbai Indians could either be Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit Sharma and the pacer might be Jasprit Bumrah. E

Either of their trades would be a massive coup, given their influential roles in Mumbai Indians' dominance in tournament history since the 2013 edition.

Mega Update🚨



Prasanna confirms in Ashwin YT video that 2 pacers from CSK might be traded for either a star Batsman(Suryakumar Yadav/Rohit Sharma) or a star Indian bowler(Jasprit Bumrah). pic.twitter.com/bUcSAQCN4x — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 Das (@SergioCSKK) December 18, 2023

CSK eyeing top MI stars ahead of IPL 2024

Since Rohit took charge of the Mumbai Indians' captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2013, he has turned the tables completely, leading them to five titles, the last of which came in 2020.

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed over 400 runs in the last 4 out of 6 seasons, while Bumrah started his career with the Mumbai Indians, picking up 145 wickets in 120 matches at 23.31 apiece.

Surya has also led the Indian T20I team in the absence of Rohit Sharma on the last two international assignments against Australia and South Africa therefore, he could also be looked at as a future leader of the CSK franchise after Dhoni retires from the league.

Bumrah meanwhile, has been the backbone of the MI squad and the leader of its pace attack over the last few years. CSK are on the lookout for a top Indian bowler who could head their pace unit in IPL 2024.