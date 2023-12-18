From Rachin Ravindra To Harshal Patel: Ravichandran Ashwin's Prediction For Top Picks In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aakash Singh | December 18, 2023
In his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted all-rounder Shah Rukh Khan to go between INR 10-14 crore.
Following a productive 2023 World Cup, Ashwin has earmarked Rachin Ravindra to go for INR 4-7 crore.
Having been released by RCB, Ashwin believes Harshal Patel should attract between INR 7 to 10 crores.
Following a promising 2023 World Cup campaign, he predicts Gerald Coetzee to go for INR 7-10 crore.
Travis Head has grabbed plenty of eyeballs after his performances in the 2023 World Cup, Ashwin feels Head will go for INR 2 to 4 crores.
Ashwin reckons veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will attract bids between INR 4 to 7 crores.
Pat Cummins is amongst the most in demand and Ashwin backs him to attract a bid of over 14 crores.
According to Ashwin, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc will attract bids of over 14 crore. Starc is also in line to play IPL for the first time since 2015.
According to Ashwin, Sri Lankan spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga will go between INR 10 to 14 crore.
