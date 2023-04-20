IPL 2023: This is why Virat Kohli is captaining RCB vs PBKS despite Faf du Plessis playing; watch

Virat Kohli is back leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore after a gap of two years. The star batter was seen at the toss with Punjab Kings' interim skipper Sam Curran, leaving fans pleasantly surprised.

But people were left a bit confused as well as regular skipper Faf du Plessis came out to open the innings with Kohli. So fans were wondering why du Plessis is not leading.

Kohli explained the reason behind him captaining in the match. He revealed that the South African veteran has been named an Impact Player in this game which is why he won't be leading RCB.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak.

"We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game.

"Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us," Kohli said at the toss.

Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kohli's RCB at the PCA stadium in Mohali.

Impact Player rules:

In addition to the playing XI, a team will have to list four substitutes at the toss. They can use any one of the four subs as their Impact Player.

A captain can nominate the team's Impact Player and bring them in before the start of an innings; at the end of an over; and at the fall of a wicket or when a batter retires.