PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to capitalise

20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST
Virat Kohli—Faf can't potentially be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.
20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST
Sam Curran - We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG
20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field
20 April 2023 03:14 PM IST
Welcome to the Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Banaglore and Punjab Kings
