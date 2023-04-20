 PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to capitalise
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to capitalise
Live Updates

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to capitalise

PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Virat Kohli—Faf  can't potentially be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.

20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Sam Curran - We will bowl first, did well in the last game and we'll take some confidence, conditions will not change a lot. Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG

20 April 2023 04:02 PM IST

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field

20 April 2023 03:14 PM IST

Welcome to the Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Banaglore and Punjab Kings 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to...

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to...

'Don't believe winning IPL helps his case': Former India selector on Sanju Samson returning to...

'Don't believe winning IPL helps his case': Former India selector on Sanju Samson returning to...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to miss next game? Viral picture of Devon Conway training sparks concern among...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to miss next game? Viral picture of Devon Conway training sparks concern among...

'Shrewd thinker...': Sunil Gavaskar draws similarities with Arjun and legendary father Sachin...

'Shrewd thinker...': Sunil Gavaskar draws similarities with Arjun and legendary father Sachin...

Watch: Jos Buttler launches herculean 2nd biggest six Of IPL 2023, fans draw parallels with MS Dhoni

Watch: Jos Buttler launches herculean 2nd biggest six Of IPL 2023, fans draw parallels with MS Dhoni