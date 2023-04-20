PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Kohli-Faf strong at the end of powerplay, look to capitalise

Virat Kohli—Faf can't potentially be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.