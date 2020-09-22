IPL 2020: There was huge dew, ball was like 'cake of soap', says Aaron Finch

Speaking on Chahal, Finch said, "He has practiced a lot and he is very experienced in international cricket where you are playing in a lot of conditions with heavy dew as well. He is an ultimate professional and he got the job done under pressure which was outstanding." Asked about why Josh Philippe kept the stumps in the presence of Ab de Villiers for RCB, Finch said, "AB is doing a lot of keeping, so as for Josh he has been practicing hard on his keeping over in the UK when he was part of the Australian tour. I think it changes from time to time and depending upon the scenario." Finch heaped praises on young opener Devdutt Padikkal, who played a knock 56 runs, and said he is an 'exciting player'. Padikkal has now registered fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).

"Brilliant young player, he (Padikkal) has shown it over the last couple of years in domestic cricket, U-19 cricket, how talented he is and how destructive he could be at the top of the order. I loved opening with him. He is such an exciting young player. My advice is to play your natural game and if you are feeling it against the particular bowler keep going. Play nice and smart, and then my role changes a little bit," he said.RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium on September 24.