IPL 2020: Debutant Padikkal, Yuvzvendra Chahal shine in RCB's win against SRH

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut before Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat.

Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

The Sunrisers were on course for a comfortable chase with Jonny Bairstow (61 off 43) looking in ominous touch. Chahal (3/18) removed the Englishman and Vijay Shankar in successive balls in the 16th over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour.

Bairstow perished in his attempt to hoick Chahal out of the park while Shankar had no clue about the perfectly placed googly.