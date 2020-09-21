Chahal vs Rashid: Who came on top in RCB's IPL 2020 game against SRH

Going into the third game of IPL 2020, there was a justified focus on Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan - the two best spinners of T20 playing in the league.

Plying first, RCB batsmen felt uncomfortable against Rashid first but sailed through. However, the same cannot be said about SRH players who could not survive Chahal's sharp aspin attack.

Ultimately, it was Chahahl who helped his team beat the opponent by 10 runs.

Here is a comparison between stats of Chahal and Rashid in the game.

Rashid Khan: 4 overs 31 runs 0 wickets 7.75 economy

Yuzvendra Chahal: 4 overs 18 runs 3 wickets 4.50 economy

Earlier, young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut as RCB put a challenging total of 163 in 20 overs. Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century before AB de Villiers (51 of 30) provided the much needed final flourish to take RCB to 163 for five after they were sent in to bat.

Chasing 164 for a win, SRH were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.