IND vs AUS: 'Rahul's removal of vice-captaincy doesn't indicate anything', says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma | Photo: Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian cricket team is currently fighting against Australia in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

India is ahead 2-0 in the series after winning the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. The third match of the series is to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

It will be very interesting to see the playing XI of Team India in Indore. Captain Rohit Sharma refused to reveal any details regarding the team selection, particularly that of the under-fire KL Rahul.

The most interesting thing in the third Test will be whether Rahul gets a chance in the playing 11 or not. The opener has registered scores of 20, 17 & 1 so far and calls for his ouster have been growing loud for a while now.

If Rahul is dropped then India have the in-form Shubman Gill waiting in the wings to pounce on the opportunity to play in Indore. But Team India captain Rohit Sharma made it clear that the playing XI will be decided on March 1.

When the team was announced for the third and fourth test of this series, KL Rahul was stripped off the vice-captaincy of the team. It was believed that this step has been taken to drop him from the team.

But Rohit said whether a player is vice-captain or not, it doesn't indicate anything.

"Being vice-captain or not being vice-captain doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time when he was the vice-captain, he was probably the senior most. His removal of vice-captaincy doesn't indicate anything," Rohit said on Tuesday.

Rohit said that all 17 players in the team have a chance to play the next Test and the management will continue to back players who are talented.

"As far as Gill and KL both are concerned, that is how they train and practice before any game. Today was an optional training session for the entire group. All 17-18 are in the reckoning. It's not just about Gill and Rahul.

"But as far as our XI is concerned, we have not finalised it yet. I prefer it to be announced at the toss. Can't count out last-minute injuries and all and we will keep it interesting for you guys as well," Rohit added.

Shubman Gill hard at work in the nets

Gill, who was adjudged ICC Player of the Month for January 2023, is preparing just the way he would as a regular in the playing XI.

Rohit and Gill batted in adjacent nets in the optional practice on Tuesday while Rahul chose to stay back in the hotel with the majority of the squad.

"I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential they will be given enough time to prove themselves," Rohit said in a media interaction.

"As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way considering last minute injuries are a possibility." India lead the four-match series 2-0 and a win here will guarantee them a place in the World Test Championship final in June.