Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Australian cricket team arrives Indore for third Test match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the third Test match of Border – Gavaskar Trophy, team Australia led by skipper Steven Smith landed in Indore.

Team Australia which was already trailing 0-2 behind in the four-match series against host India set to play third and penultimate Test at Indore’s Holkar Stadium from March 1 to 5.

At Indore’s Holkar Stadium, the Australian team got a rousing welcome.